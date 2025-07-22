Saiyaara director Mohit Suri breaks down film's multi-composer album: 'Wanted the title track to be...' | Exclusive

Saiyaara songs, especially the title track, have become a rage and have turned theatres into concerts. Mohit Suri's romantic drama has turned out to be the perfect launchpad for the debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Saiyaara, the latest unstoppable force in the Hindi film industry, is helmed by Mohit Suri, who is known for making romantic dramas and thrillers over the last two decades. For his latest release, the director has launched two debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, and collaborated with Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films for the first time. The film is roaring at the box office with record-breaking collections. From Awarapan and Murder 2 to Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain, one of the major reasons behind the success of the Mohit Suri's films is their brilliant soundtracks.

Saiyaara too falls in the same category as its songs, especially the title track, have become a rage and have turned theatres into concerts with audiences crooning the lovely melodies as they are being played on the big screen. Before the release of the film, the director spoke with DNA and shared why he wanted the Saiyaara title track to get appreciation from the listeners.

Talking about how he brought together the multi-composer soundtrack, Mohit said, "For Barbaad, I saw a young guy with a tune in a very different format and it was a glitch pop song. The Rish, Rishabh Kant (composer and lyricist) is a glitch pop artist, so I actually had to get rid of all the noise and find melond in it. Dhun has its own story because of me and Mithoon, our association, and how we make music." Mithoon began his career in the industry in 2005 by recreating Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein and Aadat in Zeher and Kalyug, Mohit Suri's first two films released in the same year.

Sharing the story behind Saiyaara, Mohit added, "Saiyaara was actually the last song we made for the film. We all got together and started from the scratch, making the song from our hands. I wanted this song to be appreciated because it required a different kind of skill set. If I can do this after 20 years, which I used to do at the start of my career, and I can still do it and it can still click with people, there's something that I still have alive in me."

The title track is written by the legendary lyricist Irshad Kamil and sung by Faheem Abdullah, who makes his singing debut in Bollywood. Faheem has also composed Saiyaara with his collaborator, debutant Arslan Nizami, and Tanishk Bagchi. Vishal Mishra and Sachet-Parampara have composed the rest two songs Tum Ho Toh and Humsafar in the five-song soundtrack.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara is an intense romantic drama between an aspiring singer Krish Kapoor, played by Ahaan Panday in his acting debut, and his lyricist Vaani Batra, played by Aneet Padda. The film registered the highest opening weekend for a film in India with debutants as it grossed Rs 119 crore worldwide in its first three days, and is setting the box office on fire in its first week as well.

