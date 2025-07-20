Saiyaara: Debutants Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda impress Mahesh Babu, Telugu star lauds Mohit Suri's film for 'honest storytelling'

After Bollywood actors and directors, Mahesh Babu also penned an appreciation note for Saiyaara, and congratulated director Mohit Suri and debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara has been garnering praises from all sides. The latest name added to the list of admirers is Tollywood heartthrob, Mahesh Babu. The 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' actor took to this X timeline and showered praises on Mohit Suri's directorial, saying, "Take a bow #Saiyaara team… What a beautifully made film with honest storytelling, standout performances and top-notch execution."

Lauding the film's lead cast, Mahesh Babu added, "Big love to Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda for living their roles so effortlessly… This one deserves all the love coming its way…" Not just him, Harshvardhan Rane, is also in awe of Saiyaara. On Saturday, he dropped a special note for the film on his Instagram stories. “Another melodious example of a love story shattering all myths and formulas of the industry. Honest heart-wrenching love story wins again in 2025! #Saiyaara," Rane wrote.

Take a bow #Saiyaara team…

What a beautifully made film with honest storytelling, standout performances and top notch execution….. Big love to #AhaanPanday & #AneetPadda for living their roles so effortlessly…

This one deserves all the love coming its way…… — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 20, 2025

Even, Rasha Thadani used social media to show her appreciation for Saiyaara. Her post read, “Dearest @ahaanpandayy, you were born for this. Born to shine!! You are special, I'm so proud that the world gets to see your talent you are. Wish I was there yesterday to cheer you on and watch u get the love u so truly deserve (sic)”. “@aneetpadda you are pure magic on screen! Your voice is beautiful! An inspiration for all young girls, your ability to express is a gift, learning and taking notes @mohitsuri sir, thank you for making my heart whole and happy. Thank you for transporting me into this beautiful world of Saiyaara. Thank you for making movies, sir, blessing our cinema with art, and thank you for making us, the audience, feel (sic)," Rasha added.

Released on July 18, Saiyaara opened at INR 24.75 crore in India, an opening day figure even the biggest Bollywood stars find difficult to achieve ever since the rise of OTT.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)