Saiyaara couple Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, confirmed to be in 'committed relationship', have been asked to not go public by...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Peeth peeche baat karni....': Amid IND-PAK handshake row, Shahid Afridi fires back at Irfan Pathan’s 'dog meat' remark

BIG update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, Ashwini Vaishnaw says first section to be launched in...

Aamir Khan wants this actor to play Bhuvan if Lagaan is made today: 'He has dignity, inner strength, and...'

US Commerce Secretary has THIS to say on President Donald Trump’s $100000 fee on H-1B visas: ‘Hard working…’

Meteor or Re-Entry of a Space Vehicle?: Rare fiery streaks over Delhi-NCR sky leaves residents guessing, stunned netizens go wild with quirky speculations

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to welcome their baby in October, actress in third trimester now: Report

Communal clash erupts in Gujarat's Vadodara over offensive social media post

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: When is India vs Pakistan? Full schedule, format, dates, teams and live streaming details

Russia blacklists 'international satanists', freezes financial assets of members due to involvement in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Peeth peeche baat karni....': Amid IND-PAK handshake row, Shahid Afridi fires back at Irfan Pathan’s 'dog meat' remark

Amid IND-PAK handshake row, Shahid Afridi fires back at Irfan Pathan’s 'dog meat

BIG update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, Ashwini Vaishnaw says first section to be launched in...

BIG update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, first section launch in...

Aamir Khan wants this actor to play Bhuvan if Lagaan is made today: 'He has dignity, inner strength, and...'

Aamir Khan wants this actor to play Bhuvan if Lagaan is made today

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Saiyaara couple Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, confirmed to be in 'committed relationship', have been asked to not go public by...

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the lead pair of Saiyaara, are reportedly dating in real life while keeping their romance under wraps.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 02:52 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Saiyaara couple Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, confirmed to be in 'committed relationship', have been asked to not go public by...
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

It looks like the sparks between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda aren’t just on screen! The Saiyaara duo, who won hearts with their sizzling chemistry in the musical romantic drama, are reportedly dating in real life as well.

But there’s a twist, as per reports, the couple has been asked to keep their love story under wraps for now. According to sources, their real-life connection blossomed during the film’s shooting, with the pair growing close while bringing their on-screen romance to life.

Saiyaara is a musical romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film is loosely inspired by the 2004 Korean movie A Moment to Remember and stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. Released theatrically on July 18, 2025, the film was met with widespread critical acclaim. Critics praised the performances of Panday and Padda, Mohit Suri’s sensitive direction, the heartfelt storyline, and the melodious soundtrack.

On the commercial front, Saiyaara became a major blockbuster, grossing over Rs 577 crore worldwide. It went on to become the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 as well as the second highest-grossing Indian film of the year, while also earning the distinction of being the highest-grossing Indian romantic film of 2025. The film has also continued to receive praise on OTT platforms, further cementing the popularity of its lead pair.

The undeniable chemistry between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda not only contributed to the film’s success but also appears to have carried over off-screen. While the duo has been asked to keep their relationship private for the time being, fans are already buzzing with speculation and excitement about their rumored real-life romance.

Looking ahead, both actors have signed a three-film deal with Aditya Chopra, the producer who introduced them to audiences through Saiyaara. This deal promises to give fans more chances to see the duo on screen and possibly witness more moments of magic between them, both professionally and personally. With their chemistry, talent, and growing fanbase, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are poised to become one of Bollywood’s most talked-about pairs in the coming years.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan exposed! Videos reveal Pakistan’s military involvement in operations by JeM, LeT terrorists, MEA says, ‘the world is well aware...’
Videos reveal Pakistan’s military involvement in operations by JeM, LeT terroris
'EMI must be due': Blinkit delivery agent arrives in Mahindra Thar leaves netizens amused
'EMI must be due': Blinkit delivery agent arrives in Mahindra Thar leaves netize
5 sixes...then tragedy: Mohammad Nabi stunned by loss of Dunith Wellalage’s father during Asia Cup match, shares emotional tribute
Mohammad Nabi stunned by loss of Dunith Wellalage’s father during Asia Cup match
World Bamboo Day 2025: Know about 5 everyday bamboo uses for sustainable future
World Bamboo Day 2025: Know about 5 everyday bamboo uses for sustainable future
This Ba***ds of Bollywood actor quit films after Rakesh Roshan cut his role, tried luck in Canada real estate but ended up losing it all; he is...
This Ba***ds of Bollywood actor quit films after Rakesh Roshan cut his role...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE