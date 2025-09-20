Saiyaara couple Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, confirmed to be in 'committed relationship', have been asked to not go public by...

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the lead pair of Saiyaara, are reportedly dating in real life while keeping their romance under wraps.

It looks like the sparks between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda aren’t just on screen! The Saiyaara duo, who won hearts with their sizzling chemistry in the musical romantic drama, are reportedly dating in real life as well.

But there’s a twist, as per reports, the couple has been asked to keep their love story under wraps for now. According to sources, their real-life connection blossomed during the film’s shooting, with the pair growing close while bringing their on-screen romance to life.

Saiyaara is a musical romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film is loosely inspired by the 2004 Korean movie A Moment to Remember and stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. Released theatrically on July 18, 2025, the film was met with widespread critical acclaim. Critics praised the performances of Panday and Padda, Mohit Suri’s sensitive direction, the heartfelt storyline, and the melodious soundtrack.

On the commercial front, Saiyaara became a major blockbuster, grossing over Rs 577 crore worldwide. It went on to become the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 as well as the second highest-grossing Indian film of the year, while also earning the distinction of being the highest-grossing Indian romantic film of 2025. The film has also continued to receive praise on OTT platforms, further cementing the popularity of its lead pair.

The undeniable chemistry between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda not only contributed to the film’s success but also appears to have carried over off-screen. While the duo has been asked to keep their relationship private for the time being, fans are already buzzing with speculation and excitement about their rumored real-life romance.

Looking ahead, both actors have signed a three-film deal with Aditya Chopra, the producer who introduced them to audiences through Saiyaara. This deal promises to give fans more chances to see the duo on screen and possibly witness more moments of magic between them, both professionally and personally. With their chemistry, talent, and growing fanbase, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are poised to become one of Bollywood’s most talked-about pairs in the coming years.