'Saiyaara chodd ke sab ladka, ladki...': Tej Pratap Yadav aka Teju Bhaiya shares hilarious moment while watching Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's film

The much-talked-about film Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has not only smashed several box office records but also grabbed the attention of political figures.

Recently, Tej Pratap Yadav, popularly known as Teju Bhaiya, shared a humorous incident that occurred when he went to watch the movie at a theatre.

"Log Movie Chhod Kar Mere Saath Photo Kheenchne Lage"

In a video that’s now going viral, Teju Bhaiya is seen sharing his experience. He said that while he was watching Saiyaara, in the theater, “ladke ladkiyaan movie chhod ke log mere saath photo kheenchne aa gaye." This video is going viral o social media.

Headlined by newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara continues to make history at the box offce. The Mohit Suri directorial has now become the highest-grossing love story in the Indian cinema as it has crossed the Rs 400-crore mark at the worldwide box office. Talking about its domestic box office performance, Saiyaara has minted Rs 318 crore gross and Rs 260.25 crore net in India.

Saiyaara beats Kabir Singh

Saiyaara has surpassed Kabir Singh to become the highest-grossing love story in India. The Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani-starrer romantic drama, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga in his Bollywood debut, grossed Rs 387 crore at the global box office. The Mohit Suri film took just 11 days to create this record, which Kabir Singh had made in around 10 weeks. Earlier also, Saiyaara had defeated Kabir Singh to become the biggest opening weekend for a romantic film in India. It had minted Rs 83.25 crore net in India, surpassing the 2019 film's earnings of Rs 70 crore in its first three days.

Saiyaara box office records

The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer had scored the biggest opening ever for a film led by debutants as it clocked Rs 21.50 crore in India on its first day of release. The previous record was held by Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter-starrer Dhadak, that had opened at Rs 8.76 crore in 2018. It also sold the highest opening day tickets for a film with debutants in 25 years after Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor's Refugee in 2000.