Saiyaara box office prediction day 1: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film set to become biggest opening movie with debutants, likely to earn over Rs...

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara is set to break Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter-starrer Dhadak's record of scoring the biggest opening for a film with debutants. Saiyaara is headlined by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara has become the hottest debutant launch in the Hindi film industry in over a decade. The intense romantic drama is the first collaboration between Yash Raj Films and Mohit Suri, both known for creating timeless love stories. Advance booking of the film is off to an historic start with over 2,80,000 tickets having been sold at 10 pm, as per the latest numbers from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

The Mohit Suri directorial is likely to earn over Rs 10 crore on its first day, making it the biggest opening film with debutants, as per the early estimates from the same portal. Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak scored the biggest opening for a film with debutants when it earned Rs 8.71 crore on its first day in 2018.

The film exhibitors are hailing Mohit Suri and Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films as Saiyaara has become a historic debutant launch. Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Executive Officer of PVR Pictures Limited and Chief Business Planning and Strategy at PVR Limited, shares, "Given how the film with debutants is behaving during the advance booking phase, shows how big a tsunami is going to hit the box office when Saiyaara releases in theatres tomorrow. A lot of factors have worked in favour of Saiyaara for it to become a rare phenomenon. The romance genre was waiting to deliver. Saiyaara has done this convincingly and when the youth romance genre fires, it can go very big."

He adds, "The teaser, the title track and the trailer - all three are incredibly good assets that have built anticipation around the film. And lastly, the fact that the two actors Ahaan and Aneet have been kept under wraps, has exploded in a huge way because while the film got hotter by the day, people were not given any access to Ahaan and Aneet. This has resulted in a surge of anticipation and mystery around the lead pair and created unprecedented buzz around the film."

Devang Sampat, Managing Director, Cinépolis India, says, "We are thrilled with this incredible advance of Saiyaara which has guaranteed that the film is a huge hit on the day of release and the industry has got two legit young stars who are a pull at the box office. This has happened very rarely in the history of Hindi cinema. Saiyaara is pulling off the unthinkable and the craze for this film cannot be explained."

He adds, "The film is going to break all existing records and also challenge a lot of big films with big stars in advance and their day 1 records. Saiyaara shows the power of good content and how it can pull people to theatres. It is really heartening to see that people, especially youth, are excited to see Saiyaara as they have finally got two actors from their age acting in a film that appeals to them. Ahaan and Aneet are going to become overnight stars of Bollywood and the fact that they were kept completely away from any public gaze is only adding to the hype. We are hopeful that Saiyaara will have an amazing run at the box office which will be remembered forever."

Produced by YRF's CEO Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara is set to release this Friday, July 18, 2025, in theatres worldwide. The romantic drama will clash at the box office with Tanvi The Great, which is also led by a debutant Shubhangi Dutt and also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Nassar, and Game of Thrones-fame Iain Glen.

