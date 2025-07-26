Saiyaara box office collection day 9: Newcomers Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday beats Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan for..., their film refuses to slow down

In the second week, Saiyaara continues to dominate the big screen, and it has already crossed Rs 300 crores worldwide, which is a record for a film led by newcomers.

Saiyaara box office collection: The Box office is unpredictable. No one can predict which film will work or fail. Months back, if someone had said that superstars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Kartik Aaryan would be defeated by newcomers, the masses would have laughed out loud and called it a bad joke. But the joke is on those who think that the superstars are invincible and unreachable. A film led by debutants, directed by someone who hasn't delivered an all-time blockbuster, has now beaten almost every superstar in Bollywood. Saiyaara continues its rampage run in its second week, and now the film has crossed another milestone.

Saiyaara crosses Rs 300 crore mark in mere 9 days

Trade portal Sacnilk shared the latest box office collection, and the film has breached the Rs 300-crore mark in record-breaking time. As Sacnilk reported, on Saturday, July 26, Saiyaara earned Rs 22.69 crores, taking the domestic total to Rs 213 crores. In eight days, the worldwide gross of Saiyaara is Rs 281 crores. With Saturday figures, Saiyaara has breached the 300 crore mark in just nine days. When it comes to the occupancy, on Saturday, the average occupancy was 35.83%. In the morning shows the occupancy was 20.80%. In the afternoon shows the occupancy was 42.06%, and in the evening, the occupancy was 43.43%.

How Saiyaara beat the biggest superstars

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday's film took nine days to gross Rs 300 crores. With this, they have beaten Salman Khan, as his Bajrangi Bhaijaan took 20 days, and Tiger Zinda Hai took 16 days to touch this milestone. Saiyaara has also beaten the records of Dangal (13 days to earn Rs 300 crores) and PK (took 17 days to gross Rs 300 crores). Aneet and Ahaan's film even beat 2025's highest-grossing film, Chhaava, in breaching the milestone. Chhaava took 10 days to touch the Rs 300-crore mark. Even Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 took 25 days to touch Rs 300 crores. What Saiyaara is doing is remarkable, and a record that will be untouchable for years.

