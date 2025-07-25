Saiyaara box office collection day 8: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film continues steady run, inches towards Rs 200 crore in India, earns...

In the second weekend, Saiyaara will cross Rs 250 crore net in India and Rs 350 crore worldwide, becoming the second biggest Bollywood film of 2025 behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the intense romantic drama Saiyaara has been making waves at the box office since its release on July 18. Featuring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles, the film is earning praise for its outstanding soundtrack, powerful performances, emotional resonance, compelling screenplay, and heartfelt direction. Having already crossed the Rs 250 crore mark globally, Saiyaara is emerging as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

Saiyaara to cross Rs 350 crore globally in second weekend

In its first seven days, Saiyaara has earned Rs 175.25 crore net in India and grossed Rs 256 crore worldwide. On its second Friday, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 18 crore net in India, taking the eight day collections to Rs 193.25 crore net in India. In the second weekend, Saiyaara will cross Rs 250 crore net in India and Rs 350 crore worldwide, becoming the second biggest Bollywood film of 2025 behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.



Saiyaara cast and plot details

In addition to lead actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara also features Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, Shaad Randhawa, Shaan Grover, and Alam Khan in prominent supporting roles. The film draws loose inspiration from the 2004 Korean classic A Moment to Remember, directed by John H. Lee and starring Jung Woo-sung and Son Ye-jin.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara tells the poignant love story of Krish Kapoor, an aspiring singer portrayed by debutant Ahaan Panday, and Vaani Batra, an aspiring writer played by Aneet Padda in her sophomore role. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is being lauded for reintroducing heartfelt romance to Hindi cinema.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Mandala Murders, Sarzameen, Hunter 2, Rangeen, latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar