Saiyaara box office collection day 7: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats Raid 2 to become fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 behind...

Saiyaara box office day 7: Ahaan, Aneet film beats Ajay Devgn's Raid 2

Raj Kiran, missing for 25 years, has a beautiful daughter who is as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she owns...

Raj Kiran, missing for 25 years, has a beautiful daughter, she owns...

WWE legend Hulk Hogan, larger-than-life wrestling icon who body-slammed sport into mainstream

WWE legend Hulk Hogan, larger-than-life wrestling icon who body-slammed sport in

  ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Rampal, John Abraham to Dino Morea: 6 B-town hunks who stunned as models first and continue to rule big screen with...

Arjun Rampal to John Abraham: 6 B-Town hunks who started as models

Tamannaah Bhatia in blush gown and cosmic lehenga looks straight out of fairytale, SEE PICS

Tamannaah Bhatia in blush gown, cosmic lehenga looks straight out of fairytale

Alia Bhatt backed-Difficult Daughters, Homebound, and other Indian films that are winning hearts globally

Alia Bhatt backed-Difficult Daughters, Homebound, and other Indian films that ar

Saiyaara box office collection day 7: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats Raid 2 to become fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 behind...

Saiyaara has crossed over Rs 240 crore globally, and has surpassed Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 to become the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5, and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 25, 2025, 12:50 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Saiyaara box office collection day 7: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats Raid 2 to become fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 behind...
Saiyaara box office collection day 7

    Helmed by Mohit Suri, the intense romantic drama Saiyaara has been scripting box office history since its release on July 18. The film, headlined by two newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is being appreciated for its brilliant soundtrack, cast performances, emotional depth, engaging screenplay, and heartfelt direction. The Mohit Suri film has already collected over Rs 200 crore at box office worldwide and is now turning out to be one of the biggest hits of the year.

    In its first six days, Saiyaara earned Rs 153.75 crore net in India and grossed Rs 220 crore worldwide. On its seventh day, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 18.75 crore net in India, taking the first week collections to Rs 172.50 crore net in India. 

    This means that Saiyaara has crossed over Rs 240 crore globally, and has surpassed Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 to become the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5, and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par. The Ahaan and Aneet-starrer romantic drama will claim the second spot in this list in its second weekend.

    Apart from Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara also stars Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, Shaad Randhawa, Shaan Grover, and Alam Khan in key supporting roles. The film is loosely based on the 2004 Korean film A Moment to Remember directed by John H. Lee and starring  Jung Woo-sung and Son Ye-jin in lead roles.

    Produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara is an intense romantic drama between an aspiring singer Krish Kapoor, played by Ahaan Panday in his acting debut, and an aspiring writer Vaani Batra, played by Aneet Padda in her second film. The Mohit Suri directorial is being hailed for bringing back romance in Hindi films.

    READ | Made in Rs 200 crore, this Shah Rukh Khan film flopped at box office, actress disappeared from Bollywood, earned only...

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Boney Kapoor miraculously loses 26 kgs without any workout, looks unrecognisable in latest photos, you can also achieve this by following these steps
    Boney Kapoor miraculously loses 26 kgs without any workout with these 4 steps
    Hiten Tejwani addresses comparisons between Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa: 'Jo cheez achi nahi hai...'
    Hiten Tejwani on comparisons between Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Anupamaa
    Coldplay pays emotional tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at Nashville concert following his demise: 'Wherever you...'
    Coldplay pays emotional tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at Nashville concert
    UPI is free for all, then how did Google Pay, PhonePe earn over Rs 5000 crore without selling a single product? Know their business model
    UPI is free for all, then how did Google Pay, PhonePe earn over Rs 5000 crore wi
    TMKOC: Amid Dilip Joshi's exit rumours, Asit Modi explains Jethalal's absence from show: 'It's not always possible for...'
    TMKOC: Amid Dilip Joshi's exit rumours, Asit Modi explains Jethalal's absence fr
    Arjun Rampal, John Abraham to Dino Morea: 6 B-town hunks who stunned as models first and continue to rule big screen with...
    Arjun Rampal to John Abraham: 6 B-Town hunks who started as models
    Tamannaah Bhatia in blush gown and cosmic lehenga looks straight out of fairytale, SEE PICS
    Tamannaah Bhatia in blush gown, cosmic lehenga looks straight out of fairytale
    Alia Bhatt backed-Difficult Daughters, Homebound, and other Indian films that are winning hearts globally
    Alia Bhatt backed-Difficult Daughters, Homebound, and other Indian films that ar
    Meet Bharat of Ramayana, Addinath Kothare, National award-winning Marathi actor who calls it 'once-in-a-lifetime role'
    Meet Bharat of Ramayana: National award-winning Marathi actor joins cast
    Indians who own houses in Burj Khalifa, know how much it costs to live there
    Indians who own houses in Burj Khalifa, know how much it costs to live there
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
