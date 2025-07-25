Saiyaara box office collection day 7: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats Raid 2 to become fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 behind...

Saiyaara has crossed over Rs 240 crore globally, and has surpassed Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 to become the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5, and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par.

Helmed by Mohit Suri, the intense romantic drama Saiyaara has been scripting box office history since its release on July 18. The film, headlined by two newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is being appreciated for its brilliant soundtrack, cast performances, emotional depth, engaging screenplay, and heartfelt direction. The Mohit Suri film has already collected over Rs 200 crore at box office worldwide and is now turning out to be one of the biggest hits of the year.

In its first six days, Saiyaara earned Rs 153.75 crore net in India and grossed Rs 220 crore worldwide. On its seventh day, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 18.75 crore net in India, taking the first week collections to Rs 172.50 crore net in India.

This means that Saiyaara has crossed over Rs 240 crore globally, and has surpassed Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 to become the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5, and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par. The Ahaan and Aneet-starrer romantic drama will claim the second spot in this list in its second weekend.

Apart from Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara also stars Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, Shaad Randhawa, Shaan Grover, and Alam Khan in key supporting roles. The film is loosely based on the 2004 Korean film A Moment to Remember directed by John H. Lee and starring Jung Woo-sung and Son Ye-jin in lead roles.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara is an intense romantic drama between an aspiring singer Krish Kapoor, played by Ahaan Panday in his acting debut, and an aspiring writer Vaani Batra, played by Aneet Padda in her second film. The Mohit Suri directorial is being hailed for bringing back romance in Hindi films.

