Saiyaara box office collection day 6: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film refuses to slow down, crosses Rs 200-crore mark, earns...

Saiyaara has also become the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025, and will soon surpass Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, and Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 to claim the second spot in the list, currently topped by Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

Headlined by two newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara is turning out to be a blockbuster of epic proportions. The intense romantic drama, helmed by Mohit Suri, has received enormous praise from the audiences and critics for its brilliant soundtrack, performances from the two leads, emotional depth, engaging screenplay, and heartfelt direction.

Since its release on July 18, Saiyaara has already broken several records at the box office and has now breached the Rs 150-crore mark in India and entered the Rs 200-crore club worldwide. In its first five days, the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer had earned Rs 132 crore net in India and grossed Rs 188 crore worldwide. On its sixth day of release, the film added Rs 21 crore to its collections, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Saiyaara has also become the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025, and will soon surpass Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, and Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 to claim the second spot in the list. Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava remains the biggest Bollywood hit till now. Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer War 2, releasing on August 14, can completely change this list.

Apart from Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara also stars Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, Shaad Randhawa, Shaan Grover, and Alam Khan in key supporting roles. The film is loosely based on the 2004 Korean film A Moment to Remember directed by John H. Lee and starring Jung Woo-sung and Son Ye-jin in lead roles.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara is an intense romantic drama between an aspiring singer Krish Kapoor, played by Ahaan Panday in his acting debut, and an aspiring writer Vaani Batra, played by Aneet Padda in her second film. The Mohit Suri directorial is being hailed for bringing back romance in Hindi films.

