Saiyaara box office collection day 5: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film is unstoppable, earns Rs 25 crore on Tuesday, crosses...

Apart from Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara also stars Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, Shaad Randhawa, Shaan Grover, and Alam Khan in key supporting roles. The intense romantic drama is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the intense romantic drama Saiyaara is on a rampage mode since its release on Friday, July 18. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer has broken multiple box office records for a film with debutants and is also set to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2025.

In the first four days, Saiyaara earned Rs 107.25 crore net in India and grossed Rs 151 crore worldwide. On its fifth day, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 25 crore on Tuesday, taking the five-day net domestic collection to Rs 132.25 crore. The Mohit Suri directorial has crossed the Rs 175 crore-mark at the global box office, and will enter the Rs 200 crore club in its first week itself.

Apart from Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara also stars Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, Shaad Randhawa, Shaan Grover, and Alam Khan in key supporting roles. The film is loosely based on the 2004 Korean film A Moment to Remember directed by John H. Lee and starring Jung Woo-sung and Son Ye-jin in lead roles.

Produced by Akshaye Widhani under Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara is an intense romantic drama between an aspiring singer Krish Kapoor, played by Ahaan Panday in his acting debut, and an aspiring writer Vaani Batra, played by Aneet Padda. Aneet has previously acted in the 2024 web series Big Girls Don't Cry and played a minor role in the 2022 film Salaam Venky.

Just after its opening day when it collected Rs 21.5 crore, Saiyaara forced the makers of Ajay Devgn-starrer Son of Sardaar 2 to postpone their film by a week. The comedy sequel, which was earlier slated to hit theatres on July 25, will now release on August 1 and will clash at the box office with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri-starrer Dhadak 2.

READ | Saiyaara: Decoding the craze behind Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer Mohit Suri film and what its massive success means for Bollywood | Opinion