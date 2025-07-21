Saiyaara box office collection day 4: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats opening day haul, crosses Rs 100 crore in India, earns...

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara is an intense romantic drama between an aspiring singer Krish Kapoor, played by Ahaan Panday in his acting debut, and his lyricist Vaani Batra, played by Aneet Padda.

Starring the two sensational debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara is roaring at the box office. After scoring the highest opening weekend for a film with debutants with the worldwide gross collections of Rs 119 crore, the Mohit Suri directorial continues to dominate the box office as it starts its first week.

Saiyaara also scored the biggest opening ever for a film led by debutants as it clocked Rs 21.50 crore in India on its first day of release. On Monday, the film earned more than its opening day haul and collected Rs 22.50 crore, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. The Ahaan, Aneet-starrer had earned Rs 83.25 crore net in India in its opening weekend, and thus, the romantic film has now crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in India, taking the four-day domestic net collection to Rs 105.75 crore.

The romantic drama is already turning out to be biggest success stories in the post-pandemic Bollywood. Several stars including Mahesh Babu, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and others have showered their praises on the film and congratulated Ahaan and Aneet for their terrific performances in their debut movie.

Just after its record-breaking opening day, Saiyaara forced the makers of Ajay Devgn-starrer Son of Sardaar 2 to postpone their film by a week. The comedy sequel, which was earlier slated to hit theatres on July 25, will now release on August 1 and will clash at the box office with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri-starrer Dhadak 2.

