Saiyaara box office collection day 3: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's film takes giant jump on Sunday, crosses Rs 100 crore mark on weekend, earns..

Mohit Suri's directorial with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara has become an unstoppable force, smashing records left, right, and centre.

Saiyaara box office collection day 3: The Box office is unpredictable. No one can predict what will work, which film will hit or miss. Who would have imagined that a romantic musical, made on a modest budget, with newcomers, would create a Tsunami in Bollywood? Saiyaara did the unprecedented, unexpected, and unthinkable. In the first weekend, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's love story crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in its first weekend. The early estimates for Sunday are in, and the film took a significant jump with several sold-out shows across the country. Saiyaara became the second film of 2025 to cross the century in the first three days.

Saiyaara Sunday collection

As Sacnilk reported, on Sunday, Saiyaara took a huge leap from Saturday and earned Rs 37 crores. On Friday, the film opened with Rs 21 crores. On Saturday, the movie showed a good growth and earned Rs 24 crores. With overseas collection, Mohit Suri's film grossed Rs 64 crores. The Sunday's net collection of the film takes the worldwide gross to Rs 101 crores. The final figures of worldwide gross will go up to Rs 105-108 crores.

Saiyaara's Sunday occupancy

When it comes to occupancy, on Sunday, Saiyaara had an average occupancy of 68.46%. The morning shows had an occupancy of 38.70%. In the afternoon shows, the occupancy was 78.53%. In the evening shows, the occupancy was 88.15%. Going with the strong trend, Saiyaara's first week would be in the range of Rs 130-145 crores worldwide.

Saiyaara will stay strong till War 2

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel predicted that Saiyaara will maintain a strong hold in cinemas till another Yash Raj Films' release, which is the most-awaited film of the year- War 2. On X, he also wrote that War 2 can cross Rs 300-400 crore lifetime, "Monday Advance for #Saiyaara is OUTSTANDING. Rs 15-20 crore Monday on cards! Yeh Film Nahi Rukne wali hai.. Chipak gayi hai logo k dil mein.. Theatres se War 2 ke pehle nahi utregi. Rs 300-400 crore bhi kar le toh hairaan mat hona koi."