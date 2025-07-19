Saiyaara box office collection day 2: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's film is on rampage mode, crosses Rs 50 crore mark on Saturday, earns..

Mohit Suri's latest directorial has already crossed Rs 50 crore mark worldwide, and it will easily cross Rs 100-crore mark by Sunday.

Saiyaara box office collection day 2: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's romantic musical, Saiyaara, continues its rampage at the box office. Mohit Suri's directorial, led by newcomers, with minimal promotions, has created havoc, breaking numerous records. The early estimate of the second day is here, and the film has already breached the Rs 50 crore mark.

Saiyaara Saturday box office collection

As Sacnilk reported, on Saturday, Saiyaara earned Rs 24 crores in India. The film opened in cinemas with Rs 21 crores in India and Rs 3 crores overseas, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 27.75 crores. With Saturday's collection, Saiyaaraa has earned Rs 51.75 crores. The overseas collection of Saturday will take the 2-day gross to Rs 53-54 crores.