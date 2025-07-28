Saiyaara box office collection day 11: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film sees lowest collections on second Monday, earns...

One of the major reasons behind Saiyaara's success is its sensational soundtrack, that contains five original songs and two reprise versions.

Helmed by Mohit Suri, the intense romantic drama Saiyaara has set the box office on fire since its release. on July 18 Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles, the film has been loved by the audiences for its beautiful soundtrack, strong performances, emotional depth, engaging screenplay, and heartfelt direction. The film has already crossed the Rs 350-crore mark at the worldwide box office and has turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood.



Saiyaara to enter Rs 400-crore club this week

On its second Monday, Saiyaara saw its lowest collections as it just collected Rs 9.50 crore net in India, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This takes the film's total domestic collection to Rs 260 crore and global gross collection to around Rs 385 crore. The Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer will enter the Rs 400-crore club this week.



How Saiyaara beat Pathaan, Dangal, Sanju, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, KGF 2

Earlier, in its second weekend, the Mohit Suri directorial earned Rs 75.50 crore net in India, which is more than what Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Aamir Khan's Dangal, Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, and Yash's KGF 2 (Hindi) had earned in their second weekend.



Saiyaara based on A Moment To Remember

Apart from Ahaan and Aneet, Saiyaara also features Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, Shaad Randhawa, Shaan Grover, and Alam Khan in prominent supporting roles. The film draws loose inspiration from the 2004 Korean classic A Moment to Remember, directed by John H. Lee and starring Jung Woo-sung and Son Ye-jin.



Saiyaara soundtrack

One of the major reasons behind Saiyaara's success is its sensational soundtrack, that contains five original songs and two reprise versions. The Saiyaara title track, Barbaad, and Dhun have already become chartbusters. Similar to Mohit Suri films, this too is a multi-composer soundtrack with Tanishk Bagchi, Mithoon, The Rish, Vishal Mishra, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami, and Sachet-Parampara as the composers and Irshad Kamil and Raj Shekhar as the lyricists.

