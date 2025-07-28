Saiyaara box office collection day 10: Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday score 2nd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025, crosses Rs 350 crore

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara refuses to slow down, and now the film is inches away from crossing the Rs 350 crore mark worldwide.

Saiyaara box office collection day 10: Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday's romantic musical Saiyaara is now a certified blockbuster. In 10 days, Mohit Suri's directorial has already become the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025, and it refuses to slow down at the box office. The early estimates of Sunday are out, and the film is now marching towards the Rs 350 crore mark worldwide. As trade portal Sacnilk reported, on Sunday, Saiyaara earned Rs 30 crores in India, taking the domestic total to Rs 247 crores.

As far as the worldwide gross is concerned, until day nine, the film grossed Rs 326 crores. With Sunday's net collection, the total worldwide gross is now Rs 356 crores. The overseas collection of Sunday will further take the worldwide gross to Rs 360-365 crores.