Saiyaara box office collection day 1: Ahaan Panday beats Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn at box office, debut film earns Rs...

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara outperformed Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2.

Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara has taken the industry by surprise with a phenomenal opening of Rs 20 crore on its first day. Despite featuring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles, the film has surpassed all expectations, and not just for newcomers, but even when compared to star-studded films.

According to Sacnilk.com, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer earned Rs 20 crore on day 1. Saiyaara outperformed Aamir Khan’s much-hyped film Sitaare Zameen Par, which earned around Rs 18.3 crore on its opening day. That alone is a major feat, considering Aamir’s massive fan following and brand value. But the surprises don’t end there.

Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, a sequel to a successful franchise, opened to Rs 17.5 crore, again, falling short of Saiyaara’s day one collection. Even Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2, which was expected to be a major box office force, managed Rs 19.2 crore on its first day, slightly lower than what Saiyaara achieved without any big-star face or promotional campaign.

What makes this even more remarkable is that Saiyaara had no traditional promotions, no interviews with the lead actors, no trailer launch event, no city tours. Only director Mohit Suri appeared in the media. Yet, the film managed to pull crowds purely based on the strength of its emotional trailer, soulful music, and positive buzz.