Saiyaara beats Pathaan, Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sanju; fails to defeat Stree 2, Chhaava, Gadar 2, Animal, Jawan in...

Newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are already challenging the superstars Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor with their debut film Saiyaara.

Headlined by newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the intense romantic drama Saiyaara has emerged as a box office blockbuster, surprising the audiences and trade pundits. The Mohit Suri directorial has already earned Rs 250 crore net in India and is now inching towards Rs 400 crore-mark at the worldwide box office. Released on July 18, the film saw one of the biggest second weekends in Hindi cinema with the collections of Rs 75.50 crore, surpassing several biggies such as Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Aamir Khan's Dangal, Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, and Yash's KGF 2 (Hindi).

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X account on Monday and shared the record-breaking box office numbers of Saiyaara in its second weekend. He wrote, "SAIYAARA CONTINUES ITS HISTORIC RUN – CHALLENGING THE BIGGEST BLOCKBUSTERS. Saiyaara is now competing with the biggest blockbusters of Hindi cinema. Yes, you read that right – the Weekend 2 numbers of Saiyaara are HIGHER than those of Dangal [₹73.70 cr], Pathaan [₹63.50 cr], Sanju [₹62.97 cr], Bajrangi Bhaijaan [₹56.10 cr], and KGF 2 Hindi [₹52.49 cr]."

"Saiyaara ranks just behind Pushpa 2 Hindi, Chhaava, Stree 2, Gadar 2, Animal, Jawan, and Baahubali 2 Hindi in the Weekend 2 list. With ₹250 cr already in its kitty, #Saiyaara is now confidently marching towards the ₹300 cr milestone. Saiyaara [Week 2] Fri 18.50 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 30 cr. Total: ₹250.75 cr. India biz | Official Nett BOC | Saiyaara biz at a glance Week 1: ₹175.25 cr Weekend 2: ₹ 75.50 cr Total: ₹250.75 cr", he further added.

SAIYAARA CONTINUES ITS HISTORIC RUN – CHALLENGING THE BIGGEST BLOCKBUSTERS... #Saiyaara is now competing with the biggest blockbusters of #Hindi cinema.



Yes, you read that right – the Weekend 2 numbers of #Saiyaara are HIGHER than those of #Dangal [ 73.70 cr], #Pathaan [… pic.twitter.com/8ZtFG8nHJB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 28, 2025

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara tells the poignant love story of Krish Kapoor, an aspiring singer portrayed by debutant Ahaan Panday, and Vaani Batra, an aspiring writer played by Aneet Padda in her sophomore role. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is being lauded for reintroducing heartfelt romance to Hindi cinema.

