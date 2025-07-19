Saiyaara: Alia Bhatt makes BIG statement on success of Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's film: 'I don’t remember the last time..'

As Saiyaara continues making waves at the box office, Alia Bhatt penned an appreciation note, congratulating debutants Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, and the director Mohit Suri.

Saiyaara continues making waves at the box office, and Bollywood is happy celebrating the movie's success. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film took a terrific start at the box office, and even Alia Bhatt took a moment to acknowledge the team for their stupendous success. Alia took to her social media and shared a photo of Aneet, Ahaan, and Mohit with a heartfelt post, congratulating them for the roaring business of the film and her experience of watching it.

Alia Bhatt says Aneet and Ahaan are stars

On Instagram, Alia dropped a post on Saiyaara and claimed that Ahaan and Aneet are the two new stars of Bollywood. "It’s safe to say…two beautiful, magical STARS are born." She further praised the new talents, and said, "@aneetpadda_ @ahaanpandayy — I don’t remember the last time I looked at two actors with such awe. With stars in my eyes… watching the stars in yours. You both shine with such individuality, such honesty — I could watch you again, and again, and again. (And let’s be honest… I probably will)."

Alia Bhatt praises Mohit Suri for his 'master storytelling'

The Udta Punjab actress is in all awe of Saiyaara's director Mohit Suri. She praised his command over emotions and music, and wrote, "To the captain of this very wonderful ship @mohitsuri — what a film. What feeling. What music! You made me feel things that only the movies can make you feel. Saiyaara is full of heart, full of soul, full of something that just stays with you… in the best way."