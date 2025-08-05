Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer is second Indian film to earn Rs 500 crore worldwide in 2025 after...

Twitter
Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Akshaye Widhani for Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara has scripted history at the box office as the highest-grossing love story in India.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 06:15 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

TRENDING NOW

Headlined by newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara has been a monstrous success at the box office. The intense romantic drama has now crossed the Rs 500-crore mark at the worldwide box office in just 18 days. It has earned Rs 376 crore gross (Rs 308 crore net) in India and Rs 131 crore gross overseas to take the total worldwide earnings to Rs 507 crore. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Akshaye Widhani for Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara has scripted history at the box office as the highest-grossing love story in India.

Talking about this incredible achievement, Akshaye Widhani said, "As a company, we share this historic success with the captain of the ship, Mohit Suri who has given this generation a defining love story they can call their own, the incredible debutants Ahaan & Aneet who made the world feel love on screen through their brilliant acting, Aditya Chopra for his unwavering guidance, the entire cast and crew of Saiyaara and everyone at YRF for their invaluable contribution towards making this film into a global phenomenon."

He further added, "The success of Saiyaara, a pure love story, once again proves that the romance genre is probably the one to get most love from audience if we give them the right film to cherish and endorse. We are humbled with this success story and it fuels us to look for the next film that can break-out and make India proud globally. It's deeply encouraging to see young audiences lead the way in embracing this film, disproving doubts about their theatrical participation. Thank you to every viewer, everywhere, for making Saiyaara the defining love story of our time."

Apart from Saiyaara, the only other Indian film to enter the Rs 500-crore club in 2025 is Chhaava. Led by Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna, the period action drama earned Rs 716 crore gross (Rs 601 crore net) in India and collected Rs 91 crore from overseas for the cumulative worldwide gross earnings of Rs 807 crore.

READ | India's richest producer once sold toothbrushes, installed cable TVs, is now worth Rs 13000 crore, judged Shark Tank India

READ | India's richest producer once sold toothbrushes, installed cable TVs, is now worth Rs 13000 crore, judged Shark Tank India
