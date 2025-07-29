Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film becomes highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema, mints Rs 400 crore globally

Saiyaara has surpassed Kabir Singh to become the highest-grossing love story in India. The Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani-starrer romantic drama grossed Rs 387 crore at the global box office. The Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film has now minted Rs 404 crore worldwide.

Headlined by newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara continues to make history at the box offce. The Mohit Suri directorial has now become the highest-grossing love story in the Indian cinema as it has crossed the Rs 400-crore mark at the worldwide box office. Talking about its domestic box office performance, Saiyaara has minted Rs 318 crore gross and Rs 260.25 crore net in India.

Saiyaara beats Kabir Singh

Saiyaara has surpassed Kabir Singh to become the highest-grossing love story in India. The Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani-starrer romantic drama, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga in his Bollywood debut, grossed Rs 387 crore at the global box office. The Mohit Suri film took just 11 days to create this record, which Kabir Singh had made in around 10 weeks. Earlier also, Saiyaara had defeated Kabir Singh to become the biggest opening weekend for a romantic film in India. It had minted Rs 83.25 crore net in India, surpassing the 2019 film's earnings of Rs 70 crore in its first three days.

Saiyaara box office records

The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer had scored the biggest opening ever for a film led by debutants as it clocked Rs 21.50 crore in India on its first day of release. The previous record was held by Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter-starrer Dhadak, that had opened at Rs 8.76 crore in 2018. It also sold the highest opening day tickets for a film with debutants in 25 years after Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor's Refugee in 2000.

Saiyaara soundtrack led to its record-breaking success

One of the major reasons behind Saiyaara's success is its sensational soundtrack, that contains five original songs and two reprise versions. The Saiyaara title track, Barbaad, Humsafar, and Dhun have already become chartbusters. Similar to Mohit Suri films, this too is a multi-composer soundtrack with Tanishk Bagchi, Mithoon, The Rish, Vishal Mishra, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami, and Sachet-Parampara as the composers and Irshad Kamil and Raj Shekhar as the lyricists.

