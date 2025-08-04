Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats War, Sultan to become third fastest YRF film to earn Rs 300 crore in India after...

Twitter
BOLLYWOOD

Saiyaara has now entered Rs 300 crore in India and the reasons behind its success are its brilliant soundtrack, strong performances from Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, emotional depth, engaging screenplay, and heartfelt direction.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 06:25 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Saiyaara earns Rs 300 crore in India

Headlined by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the intense romantic drama continues to win over the hearts of the audiences and break box office records. In its third weekend, the Mohit Suri directorial crossed the Rs 300-crore mark in India, which is a huge achievement considering the film features two newcomers.

Saiyaara vs War vs Sultan vs Tiger Zinda Hai vs Pathaan

Saiyaara has become the fifth Yash Raj Films production to achieve this milestone after Hrithik Roshan's War, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, and Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. In fact, the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer has beaten War and Sultan as the third fastest YRF film in the Rs 300-crore club. While War and Sultan crossed the Rs 300-crore mark on their 19th and 35th day of their releases, Saiyaara has achieved this feat in 17 days itself. Tiger Zinda Hai took 16 days and Pathaan just took 7 days to collect Rs 300 crore in India.

Saiyaara is highest-grossing love story in India

Last week, Saiyaara surpassed Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh to become the highest-grossing love story in India as it grossed Rs 400-crore at the worldwide box office. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film had minted Rs 387 crore gross globally in 2019.

Reasons for Saiyaara success

The Mohit Suri directorial is being loved by the audiences for strong performances from Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, emotional depth, engaging screenplay, and heartfelt direction. The multi-composer soundtrack, with five original songs and two reprises, is  also one of the major factors behind the film's success. The Saiyaara title track, Barbaad, Humsafar, and Dhun have already become chartbusters and are topping the streaming charts.

