Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats Chhaava, becomes highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at...

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer romantic drama Saiyaara has defeated Vicky Kaushal's period action drama Chhaava at the overseas box office.

Helmed by Mohit Suri, the intense romantic drama Saiyaara has become one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters. Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film has earned over Rs 275 crore net in India and grossed over Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office. Now, the Yash Raj Production has also surpassed Chhaava to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year at the overseas box office.

Saiyaara beats Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal-led period action drama Chhaava is the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 with the domestic earnings of Rs 601 crore net and gross worldwide collections of Rs 807 crore. But, Saiyaara has defeated Chaava at the overseas box office. The Vicky Kaushal film earned Rs 91 crore ($10.25) at the overseas, and Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer has now collected Rs 95 crore ($10.76) at the overseas box office.

Saiyaara box office records

The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer had scored the biggest opening ever for a film led by debutants as it clocked Rs 21.50 crore in India on its first day of release. The previous record was held by Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter-starrer Dhadak, that had opened at Rs 8.76 crore in 2018. Saiyaara is also the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema as it grossed over Rs 400 crore globally. The Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani-starrer romantic drama had minted Rs 387 crore at the worldwide box office.

Reasons behind Saiyaara success

The Mohit Suri directorial is being loved by the audiences for strong performances from Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, emotional depth, engaging screenplay, and heartfelt direction. The multi-composer soundtrack, with five original songs and two reprises, is one of the major factors behind the film's success. The Saiyaara title track, Barbaad, Humsafar, and Dhun have already become chartbusters and are topping the streaming charts.

READ | Meet Saiyaara actor, who led superhit TV shows, worked with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, but went almost bankrupt, then...