Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's acting fees are..., budget of Mohit Suri's directorial is..., to become blockbuster, it needs to earn at least..

Saiyaara: The romantic musical of Mohit Suri launches two new actors in Bollywood- Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Read on to know the movie's budget and how much it is required to gain blockbuster tag.

Saiyaara: Mohit Suri's romantic musical drama is all set to break all the expectations and set new box office records for a newcomer's film. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's 'electrifying' chemistry and the chartbuster music have already set a high benchmark. Ever since the movie opened in cinemas on Friday morning, the masses have been rushing to witness the new vision of love from the Aashiqui 2 director. Saiyaara is set to create box office history with an opening as massive as Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. However, is this enough? What is the budget of Saiyaara? What will be the break-even point of the film? Let's analyse.

Saiyaara budget and non-theatrical revenues

As per the reports, Saiyaara, backed by Yash Raj Films, is made on a budget of Rs 35-40 crores. With print and advertising, the budget goes up to Rs 60 crores. When it comes to non-theatrical revenue, rumours have it that Saiyaara has reportedly earned Rs 45 crores before the release. This includes Rs 25 crores from digital rights, Rs 8 crores from satellite rights, and Rs 12 crores from the music rights. However, no official data has been shared about the same by the producer.

How much does Saiyaara need to break even or call it a blockbuster

Going with the budget of Rs 60 crores, Saiyaara needs at least Rs 90 crores gross from theatrical revenue to call it a hit. Anything that goes beyond that would be a surplus. If the movie crosses Rs 120-130 crores, which is likely as per the trend, then it will be considered a blockbuster.

Saiyaara star cast fees

Saiyaara stars debutants Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in the leads. Ahaan comes from a film family, and since he's the lead hero, he earned a little more than Aneet. However, the official acting fees of the cast have not been disclosed publicly. But it is reported that the acting fees are presumably standard for new talent in a YRF launch vehicle, which is between Rs 3-5 crores.

Mohit Suri's fees for Saiyaara

Yash Raj Films has not disclosed the fees of Mohit Suri for directing Saiyaara as well. However, Mohit Suri has historically charged around Rs 6 crore to Rs 8 crore per film, which varies depending on the success ratio.

Also read: Saiyaara Twitter review: Mohit Suri's romantic drama will be 'all time blockbuster', fans call Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda 'superstars of tomorrow'