Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar's love story is one of the most iconic in the cinema world. But, there was a time when Dilip Kumar was madly in love with Madhubala, whom he met on the sets of Tarana. Dilip Kumar and Madhubala were both madly in love, but circumstances pulled them apart. The couple broke up while filming Mughal-e-Azam, leading to the 44-year-old Dilip Kumar marrying Saira Banu, who was 22 years younger than him. Saira Banu has always been vocal about her efforts to woo Dilip Kumar during her younger days. A social media post of Saira Banu is currently going viral, where Saira Banu spoke about dressing up for Dilip Kumar to attend the premiere of K Asif's film Mughal-e-Azam. Saira Banu revealed how she attended the film's premiere only to share that 'one moment' with the man she loved.

When Saira Banu attempted to woo Dilip Kumar

In a post from August 2024, Saira Banu shared how she requested her mother to lend her the "heaviest gota-laden saree" for Dilip Kumar's film premiere. "The effect of the outfit on me was a scream because I was hardly weighing a minimal paper weight kilos, and the Sari weighed a Ton. But do you think I would give up? I draped it up with my Mother’s help and very bravely weathered the storm of swaying when I walked side-to-side with the heavy fabric."

Saira Banu revealed how she attempted to outshine all the ladies, including Madhubala, to grab Dilip Kumar's attention. "I was well aware of all the bewitching beautiful ladies, such as the mind-boggling beauteous Madhubala and many others, who were interested in Sahib, but do you think that anything could deter me from my Dream of becoming Mrs. Dilip Kumar?" she wrote.

However, despite Saira Banu's attempts, her dream of bewitching the man she loved was ruined as Dilip Kumar was a no-show at the premiere of Mughal-e-Azam, thanks to his tiff with K. Asif.

Why Dilip Kumar did not attend the premiere of Mughal-e-Azam?

Explaining why Dilip Kumar skipped the event, Saira Banu wrote, "Later on I got to know that the great camaraderie and friendship between Sahib and his very close friend K. Asif, the Director of “MUGHAL-E-AZAM” had soured because Asif Sahab had sprung a surprise on Sahib and his family by secretly marrying his younger Sister Akhtar without breathing a word to Dilip Sahib. To say the least, I sat in my seat with my Mother, and you could have bowled me over if I watched any one scene with interest or any heart. This was a major fiasco for me."

Saira Banu shared that "because of these averse moments," Dilip Kumar never watched Mughal-e-Azam. Years after they got married, Dilip Kumar watched it for the first time with her during an event.

