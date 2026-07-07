Saira Banu shares unseen pics with Dilip Kumar on his fifth death anniversary: 'He was the steadfast anchor of my life'

Sharing a heartfelt tribute for Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu wrote, "For me, he was far more than the man the world celebrated. He was the steadfast anchor of my life, the quiet strength upon which I leaned. Ours was not merely a life lived together, but a life fulfilled."

Five years after the passing of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, his wife and veteran actress Saira Banu has once again shown that some legacies endure not just through timeless cinema, but through unforgettable love. Marking his death anniversary, she penned a heartfelt note reflecting on memory, companionship and a lifetime of togetherness, offering a deeply personal glimpse into the bond she shared with the man she lovingly called "Sahib."

Taking to her Instagram, she shared some unseen photos with the late actor and wrote, "The most beautiful thing about life is that it never truly departs. It lingers in memories. And memories, unlike time, are faithful companions. They return unbidden, carrying every smile, every glance, every word, as though nothing has ever truly been lost. To remember someone is perhaps the purest proof that they have never been forgotten. I often believe that Sahib bestowed upon me a treasure beyond measure before he took leave of this earthly world: a treasury of memories so rich that I shall spend the remainder of my days living amongst them."

"On this day, the 7th of July, 2021, Dilip Kumar left not only me, but an entire world that cherished him. His family, friends, admirers and brethren in cinema were left with an emptiness words can never quite describe. Yet, for me, he was far more than the man the world celebrated. He was the steadfast anchor of my life, the quiet strength upon which I leaned. Ours was not merely a life lived together, but a life fulfilled. Such was the generosity of his spirit and the grace with which he carried every responsibility, that he allowed me the rare privilege simply to be his companion," Banu further added.

Concluding her thoughts, the actress shared, "The world shall forever remember him as one of the greatest artists to have adorned the silver screen. Yet those who truly knew him shall remember a gentler greatness: a philanthropist, a cherished friend, and above all, a human being whose compassion was as boundless as his dignity. Looking back, I realise I was not merely witnessing history, I was dwelling within it. Unknowingly, I became a humble part of a legacy that generations shall continue to celebrate. Five years have passed since Sahib departed from my sight, yet never from my life. Love of such depth does not submit to time, nor does companionship of such grace surrender to absence. He resides wherever my memories wander, and they wander to him every single day. If I have been fortunate in this lifetime, it is because I was granted the immeasurable honour of loving, and being loved by, Dilip Kumar. And that is a blessing for which my soul shall remain grateful until we meet again."

Her words have resonated deeply with admirers, serving as a reminder that while the world remembers Dilip Kumar as a cinematic legend, those closest to him remember a man whose kindness, dignity and unwavering love defined his greatest role off screen.

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