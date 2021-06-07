Saira Banu shares photo of Dilip Kumar from hospital, assures he’ll be discharged soon

On Monday evening, a picture of Saira Banu with Dilip Kumar was posted on Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter account. Dilip was seen resting in hospital while Saira was by his side in the picture.

Saira Banu took to social media to write an open letter to update everyone on Dilip Kumar’s health and urged fans not to believe in rumours surrounding her husband. her husband. "Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon,” she wrote.

She further added, “I urge you to not believe in rumors. While I ask you to pray for Sahab’s I am praying that the Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic. Sincerely, Saira Banu Khan."

A tweet was shared on Monday morning attributing to Dr Jalil Parkar, who is treating Dilip Kumar in Mumbai. It read, "Dilip Saab is on oxygen support - not on ventilator. He is stable. Waiting for few test results to perform pleural aspiration."

Dilip Kumar was admitted to Hinduja Hospital after complaining about breathing issues. The doctors have assured soon recovery and that Dilip Kumar will be discharged within 2-3 days.