HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Saira Banu remembers Kishore Kumar on his 94th birth anniversary, posts vintage photo of iconic singer with Dilip Kumar

On Kishore Kumar's 94th birth anniversary, Saira Banu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and other noted celebrities paid tribute to the legendary singer.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 05:04 PM IST

On the 94th birth anniversary of Kishore Kumar, veteran actress Saira Banu took a stroll down memory lane and shared a priceless picture of her late husband Dilip Kumar with the legendary singer.

Taking to Instagram, Saira dropped the image in which Kishore Kumar is captured smiling as he gazes at Dilip Kumar, who stands in front of a microphone. “Remembering Kishore Kumar on his Birth Anniversary, who endowed both endowed both Sahib and me with memorable melodies that remain etched in our hearts and we had the pleasure of enacting the same in some of our favourite films such as SAGINA and PADOSAN,” she captioned the post.

A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

The vintage snap has garnered loads of likes and comments. “Legends in one frame together,” a social media user commented. “Dilip Saab and Kishore ji are looking so happy together… enjoying the music, making melodies and eternal memories,” another user wrote.

Ayushmann Khurrana is a huge fan of the iconic and versatile Kishore Da and has time and again been vocal about it. This time around, on Kishore Da’s birth anniversary, Ayushmann sang the mash-up of his melodies to pay an ode to him. Ayushmann jammed with his guitarist and recorded this melodic mash-up.

Sachin Tendulkar also dropped a heartfelt tribute to Kishore Kumar. He dropped a video of him listening to Kishore Da’s hit song Aane Wala Pal Jane Wala Hai. "Kishore da’s voice travels straight to the heart. Happy birthday to the maestro,” he tweeted. Kishore Kumar, the popular Bollywood playback singer, was also a versatile actor, producer, composer, lyricist, director, and screenwriter. He died on October 13 in 1987. 

(With inputs from ANI)

