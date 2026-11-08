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Saira Banu recalls annual Diwali photo tradition with Dilip Kumar, shares emotional memories of celebrating festival together

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Saira Banu recalls annual Diwali photo tradition with Dilip Kumar, shares emotional memories of celebrating festival together

Saira Banu wished everyone a happy Diwali, remembering her late husband Dilip Kumar and their annual Diwali photograph tradition. She also recalled festive gatherings, lighting diyas and phuljhadis, sharing memories of celebrations that remain close to her heart.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 08, 2026, 05:56 PM IST

Saira Banu recalls annual Diwali photo tradition with Dilip Kumar, shares emotional memories of celebrating festival together
Saira Banu-Dilip Kumar Diwali photos
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Veteran actress Saira Banu took to social media to extend Diwali wishes, remembering the cherished moments she shared with her late husband, legendary actor Dilip Kumar. Recalling their annual Diwali photograph tradition and festive celebrations from her early days in the film industry, the actress offered a nostalgic glimpse into memories that continue to remain close to her heart. Reflecting on the magic of the festival, Saira wrote, "There is something quite magical about Diwali. Perhaps it is the way a thousand little diyas make a home feel warmer, or how certain moments, even years later, return to us with the tenderness of an old photograph."

Remembering her Diwali celebrations with Dilip Kumar, she recalled their tradition of taking an annual photograph together, surrounded by the glow of diyas. She also reminisced about festive gatherings, dear friends and the joy of lighting phuljhadis during her early years in the film industry. Recalling those special moments, she wrote, "I often think of the Diwalis Dilip Sahib and I shared, and our little tradition of taking our annual photograph together, surrounded by the glow of diyas, while our home sparkled with countless little flames. In my early days in the film industry, there were lovely Diwali gatherings, dear friends, endless festivities and the childlike delight of lighting phuljhadis. How beautifully those memories have stayed with me."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

Saira further reflected on how time turns moments into cherished memories, while the love associated with them lives on. Extending her wishes to everyone, she hoped the festival would bring happiness, contentment and beautiful moments to cherish. Concluding her note, she wrote, "This Diwali, I wish for every home to be filled with laughter, every heart with contentment, and every life with little moments that become beautiful memories. Wishing you all a truly blessed and happy Diwali."

READ | Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film crosses lifetime earnings of Adipurush in four days

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