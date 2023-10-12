Headlines

Bollywood

Saira Banu posts unseen wedding video with Dilip Kumar on anniversary, says her marriage was 'a real Cinderella Story'

Talking about her marriage with Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu wrote, "It felt like sharing a throne without having to slog for it. It’s a real Cinderella story. It isn’t every day that a girl is lucky enough to be married to the man of her dreams."

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

57 years ago on 11th October, Bollywood’s iconic couple Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar tied the knot. To celebrate their wedding anniversary, veteran actor shared her "real Cinderella story". Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a clip of her precious wedding day moments along with a lengthy note.

"The note read, “Today, the 11th of October, is our wedding anniversary. I am writing specially to express my gratitude to the multitude of well-wishers and dearest friends who have thoughtfully always sent me remembrances of this magical day for both of us, Dilip Sahib and I…when time stood still for us with a million happy sparkling stars in the sky. I have resorted after ‘Two Years’ of his physical absence from all of us to write and tell all of you about his real-being, his anecdotes, his likes and dislikes, that I, as his wife of 57 years, would know. I want to express my happiness at the appreciation that all of you are extending to me in my efforts."

Sharing her thoughts on how it was like to be married to Dilip Kumar, she added, "People have often asked me...What was it like to be married to Dilip Kumar Sahib...the 'SHAHENSHAH' and I always told them, It felt 'Like Sharing a Throne without having to slog for it!'. It’s a real Cinderella Story! It isn’t every day that a girl is lucky enough to be married to the man of her dreams. It would be too difficult to enlarge on this… my life with him. It would take pages and pages. In fact a book."

Talking more about the late actor's personality, Banu added, "If he had an immense personality, he was also a great human being, he had also being so versatile in his knowledge of the world and everything under the sun that you never feel cramped with him. He has been a book you can never stop reading because you discover a new page to it every day. His interests, apart from films ran a wide range of subjects such as Urdu and Persian Poetry, Anthropology, International Affairs, Botany, Sports, etc…This is an aspect of him that has been so enthralling and this made him a vibrant, thrilling man."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

"Sahib has been that iconic guiding light not only for me, but for all those generations who have stepped forward in their lives, exemplified by his gracious presence and personality. Dilip Sahib is forever. May Allah always keep him in his love and abiding grace. Aameen!", the actress concluded.

On July 7, 2021, the legendary actor left for his heavenly abode. However, his memories are still alive in our hearts. Courtesy, his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. 

