Saira Banu joins Twitter, shares unseen moments with Dilip Kumar on her 81st birthday

Veteran actress Saira Banu celebrated her 81st birthday with a heartfelt surprise for fans—her debut on X (formerly Twitter). The legendary star of classics like Junglee, Padosan, Shagird, and Victoria No. 203 chose this special day to step into the digital world, aiming to connect more closely with her admirers.

On Instagram, Saira Banu has already won hearts by keeping the memory of her late husband, the iconic Dilip Kumar, alive through touching tributes, behind-the-scenes stories, and nostalgic moments with co-stars.

Her new presence on X promises more of these warm recollections, giving fans a closer look into her personal life and glorious career.

Today, as I step into another year, I wish to be here with all of you, to talk about Life, to relive Memories and everything that keeps Dilip Sahib close to our hearts.. pic.twitter.com/LqhVEaDzE7 — Saira Banu (@SairaBanuKhan) August 23, 2025

In her first post, she reflected on the deeper meaning of her birthday, "My birthday has always been such a day, not a moment for revelry alone, but it touches every thought and being that has shaped me into the person I am today."

She called the presence of Dilip Kumar the “extraordinary gift” of her life, writing, "That a man so revered by the world could look upon me with kindness, and in time with love, remains the greatest wonder of my life."

Saira Banu’s arrival on X marks another moment in the growing trend of beloved yesteryear stars embracing social media—bridging generations and keeping their timeless magic alive.