Late acting legend Dilip Kumar's wife, Saira Banu is unwell. As per the latest media reports, the veteran actress has been diagnosed with pneumonia, and she also has two clots in her calf. According to senior journalist Vicky Lalwani's Instagram Stories, he informed that the Padosan actress has not been keeping well for a few days. Reportedly, in October 2024, she was admitted to the hospital. Saira had a severe bout of pneumonia, and she has also developed two clots in her calf.

As Times Now reported, Saira Banu is finding it difficult to move inside her house. This is heartbreaking news about the veteran actress who is struggling with her deteriorating health. Saira Banu is a devoted wife, and her love for the late Dilip Kumar has been set as an example of true love in Bollywood. Ever since, Dilip's demise in 2021, Saira admitted being emotionally broke, and the void has now taken a toll on her health as well. On behalf of her fans and well-wishers, we wish a speedy recovery for Saira Banu.

Last year in December, on Dilip's 101st birth anniversary, Saira recalled how the special day was celebrated at home. She shared old videos of his birthday celebration. Sharing the glimpses of his birthday celebration, she wrote an emotional note, "Once more it is December the 11th, the day of days when the skies are blue with a smattering of dreams like puffy white clouds that seem to be dancing in the skies with happiness and exaltation. The whole house used to be flooded with so many flowers...that it seemed as though we had stepped into the Garden Of Eden". For the unversed, Dilip married Saira on October 11, 1966, and he also married Asma Rehmaan secretly but got divorced after two years. Acting legend Dilip passed on July 7, 2021.

