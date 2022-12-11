Saira Banu gets emotional ahead of Dilip Kumar’s 100th birth anniversary

File photo

On Sunday, Saira Banu attended the opening ceremony of a two-day film festival honouring Dilip Kumar's 100th birthday. The Film Heritage Foundation is in charge of it, and it is titled "Dilip Kumar Hero of Heroes." When Saira Banu saw a poster of the late Dilip Kumar during the screening, she appeared to be inconsolable.

Saira was captured on camera during the screening holding a poster of a young-looking Dilip Kumar. In front of the journalists, she appeared to struggle while trying to contain her tears. She was standing next to Farida Jalal and other people while donning a black attire.

As per Hindustan Times, Theater corporations PVR Cinemas and INOX have partnered with the film festival. On both Saturday and Sunday, it will take place. Aan (1952), Devdas (1955), Ram Aur Shyam (1967), and Shakti (1982), four of Dilip Kumar's critically acclaimed films, will be shown over the course of the two days at more than 30 theatres in 20 different cities across the nation.

According to TOI, Saira Banu said, "We need to understand the importance of restoring our old films. Thanks to Shivin Dungarpur, the gentleman who made this happen in memory of my husband."



According to the portal, she also further said that the festival could have been longer. "I would have been happier if they were also showing Ganga Jumna, Mughal-E-Azam and Andaz. I have a particular fondness for 'Ganga Jumna'."

"There should be a film festival for other greats too- like Raj Kapoor, Dharmendra and others. I am pained that we have lost a lot of films from the old times and the destruction of the RK Studio only added to the sadness," Saira Banu added.

For the opening day of the Mumbai film festival, in addition to Saira Banu, Waheeda Rehman, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Ramesh Sippy, Subhash Ghai, Biswajit, are also anticipated to be seen.

On July 7, 2002, Dilip Kumar passed away after a protracted illness. In 1966, Saira and Dilip were wed.