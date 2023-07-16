Saira Banu feels Sagina was Dilip Kumar's 'most spell-binding and enthralling performance', shares her favourite scene

Saira Banu also recalled how Dilip Kumar set up a badminton court on the sets of the 1974 film for all the cast and crew to play together in the evenings.

Veteran actress Saira Banu made her Instagram debut earlier this month and since then, she has been sharing memories and anecdotes from her and Dilip Kumar's legendary career. On Sunday, July 16, the 78-year-old actress shared photos from their 1974 film Sagina and called it Kumar's 'most spell-binding and enthralling performance'.

Talking about the film, Saira wrote, "Sagina is one of my most loved films. It is based on the true story of the labour movement. Sagina, a factory labourer is an honest, aggressive, and loveable character who was the first to fight against the tyranny of the British bosses in the tea gardens of Northern-Eastern India. Sagina becomes a Welfare Officer and brings about justice."

Recalling her memories from the sets, she added, "I was so happy when Sahib and revered Tapan Sinha worked together. They were such good friends and like-minded that they brought ease and cordiality while filming Sagina in the most relaxed atmosphere at Gayabari where we worked in the outdoors. The first thing that Sahib set up in the garden was a badminton court for all the team of the shooting to play together in the evenings and then cosily huddle in the house to sing and joke together turn by turn."

Along with the photos, Banu also shared a clipping of her favourite scene from the film. Describing that particular scene, the actress stated, "Sharing a scene which is my personal favourite when Sagina who is a robust outgoing man, is sitting in his office absolutely bored and suffocated and then he steps out compelled to breathe the fresh air in the lush outdoors. Then he spots the coming of the train and exuberantly matches speed with the passing train. I think it is one of Sahib's most spellbinding and enthralling performances."

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar tied the knot with each other in 1966 when the former was 22, while the latter was 44. Dilip passed away in July 2021 at the age of 98.



