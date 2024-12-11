Saira Banu shared that she is recuperating very well, and is fine now.

Veteran actress Saira Banu, who recently battled pneumonia and blood clots in her calves, has shared positive news about her recovery. In an interview, she revealed that she is improving, with the clots having dissolved, and is now focusing on getting fitter through physiotherapy.

While speaking to India Today Digital, she said, “I have improved a lot. The clots have dissolved. I have to get myself fitter and into physiotherapy. I am recuperating very well, and I am fine now."

“She is fine now. All the above-mentioned things have happened before, but now she is much better." The actress faced several health challenges earlier this year, including limited mobility. Her team has since assured that she is recovering well.

Her team said, "She is fine now. All the above-mentioned things have happened before, but now she is much better." After the passing of her husband, legendary actor Dilip Kumar, in 2021, Saira Banu went through an emotionally challenging time. Late acting legend Dilip Kumar's wife, Saira Banu is unwell.

As per the media reports, the veteran actress has been diagnosed with pneumonia, and she also has two clots in her calf. According to senior journalist Vicky Lalwani's Instagram Stories, he informed that the Padosan actress has not been keeping well for a few days. Reportedly, in October 2024, she was admitted to the hospital. Saira had a severe bout of pneumonia, and she has also developed two clots in her calf.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.