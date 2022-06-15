Saira Banu breaks down in tears as she accepts Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award for late Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu-Dilip Kumar/Viral Bhayani Instagram-File photo

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, the two finest actors in the history of Hindi cinema, married each other in 1966 and stayed together for 54 years till Dilip, whose real name was Muhammad Yusuf Khan and was also known as The Tragedy King, passed away in July 2021 at the age of 98.

The late actor was conferred with the Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award at an event on Tuesday, June 14, and his wife Saira Banu accepted the award on his behalf. The veteran actress broke down in tears while remembering her late husband as she received the honour from Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.



In the video shared by the celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account, Saira, who made her acting debut opposite Shammi Kapoor in the 1961 comedy Junglee, can be seen wiping her tears while accepting a bouquet of flowers. The video has netizens expressing their love for the couple in the comments section.

Later, while talking to the press, Saira said, "Dilip Sahab has been the ‘Kohinoor’ for Hindustan. So ‘Kohinoor’ should definitely receive a Bharat Ratna. He’s still here. He is not in my memories, I believe it’s the truth that he is here with me at every step, because this is how I will be able to live my life", as quoted by IndianExpress.com

"I will never think that he’s not here. Wo mere paas hain, hamesha mera sahara banke rahenge– mera Kohinoor (He is with me, will always be here as my pillar of support - my Kohinoor)", the 77-year-old actress added who shared screen space with her husband in films like Gopi, Sagina, and Bairaag.

For the unversed, Dilip Kumar shares the record for winning the maximum number of Filmfare Awards for Best Actor, along with Shah Rukh Khan. Both the actors have been awarded with the Black Lady trophies a total of eight times.