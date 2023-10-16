Headlines

Saindhav teaser: Venkatesh Daggubati is doting father, ruthless man on mission to stop menacing Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The makers of Venkatesh Daggubati and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Saindhav release an intriguing teaser of the film.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 04:04 PM IST

Venkatesh Daggubati aka Victory Venkatesh is back to enthrall the audience with his action-packed avatar in his new movie Saindhav. The makers recently released an intriguing and power-packed teaser of the movie leaving fans excited. 

On Monday, the makers recently released a power-packed teaser of Venkatesh Daggubati and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Saindhav. The teaser shows Venkatesh as a doting father and a ruthless man who is on a mission to stop menacing Nawazuddin Siddiqui from completing his biggest Cartel deal. The teaser promises violent action with an emotional touch and a brutal face-off between Nawazuddin and Venkatesh Daggubati. 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also shared the teaser on his Instagram and wrote in Hindi, “This is the teaser, the trailer is still left to be unveiled.” Netizens flooded the comment section with praises. One of the comments read, “This is what we were waiting for, Nawaz bhai vs Venky.” Another wrote, “Nawaz is back. This will create a new meme world.” Another wrote, “This gave me goosebumps.” 

Earlier, on Nawazuddin Siddiqui's birthday, the makers released the much-awaited poster of the actor as the villain Vikas Malik and wrote, "Team #SAINDHAV wishes the National Award-Winning Actor 
@Nawazuddin_S a very Happy Birthday & Introducing him as the fearsome 'Vikas Malik'."

Saindhav is being produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner. For Venkatesh, incidentally, this will be his most expensive movie ever. It will be released in all southern languages and Hindi.

Written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, other than Venkatesh Daggubati, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui,  Baby Sara, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Jisshu Sen Gupta and Mukesh Rishi among others.

Santosh Narayan has composed the music for Saindhav. While S Manikandan is its cinematographer, Garry Bh is on board as the editor. The movie will hit screens on January 13, 2024.

