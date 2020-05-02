Saif Ali Khan turns Taimur Ali Khan's barber under coronavirus lockdown

A day after the coronavirus lockdown extension (version 3) was announced, Saif Ali Khan took up the responsibility of cutting baby boy Taimur Ali Khan's hair. Saif turned Taimur's barber and was spotted giving Tim a new hairstyle.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the image of Saif Ali Khan with scissors in his hand, while massaging Taimur's hair with another. He appeared to be in a conversation with Bebo at the time the image was taken.

While Saif was seen in his usual white patiala suit, Taimur donned a grey t-shirt and bent his head backwards so Saif has a clear view of Tim's hair. Sharing the image, Kareena wrote, "Haircut anyone?"

Here's the image:

Kareena and Saif had recently attended Rishi Kapoor's funeral in Chandanwadi crematorium. The veteran actor passed away at the age of 67 after two-year-long battle with leukemia (a form of cancer) on April 30, 2020. Kareena and Saif were seen at the funeral with Bebo's father Randhir Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor was Kareena Kapoor Khan's uncle. Even though Bebo and Rishi never shared screen space, Saif Ali Khan worked with the veteran actor in two movies - 'Hum Tum' and 'Love Aaj Kal'. In both the movies, Rishi played Saif's father who guided his life in some or the other way.