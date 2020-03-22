Saif Ali Khan-Taimur indulge in gardening amidst 'Janata Curfew', Kareena Kapoor Khan shares picture-perfect moment

Bollywood celebrities are making sure to follow the 'Janata Curfew' initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Everyone is staying home with their family and also requesting their family on social media pages to do the same. Celebs have been sharing photos and videos of the activities they are indulging at home and they are pretty much interesting. One of the actors who recently joined the Instagram family, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a sweet moment.

The actor took to her Instagram page and posted a couple of photos of Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan enjoying their time by gardening. In the photos, the father and son duo are seen filling the pots with soil and saplings. Both are twinning in white kurta and pyjamas.

Kareena captioned the post most sweetly by stating, "My boys doing their bit! Together, let's make the world a better place for us all. Play your part... #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew".

Check it out below:

Earlier during an interaction with Rajeev Masand, Kareena had revealed about Taimur copying Saif and her. She had said, "Now he is going through that phase where he says, ‘Mama, don’t laugh’, ‘Mama don’t cough’, everything we are doing and he says ‘Mama, don’t do that’. I think it’s because we are always like ‘Taimur, don’t do that’ so he is now picking it and telling us."

On Saif maintaining discipline, Bebo also said, "But I think he has more experience and he is doing a wonderful job because he is giving so much time to Taimur."