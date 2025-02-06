The identification parade took place in the office of the Senior Jailer at Arthur Road Jail, in the presence of a Tehsildar and under court approval. Staff nurses Ariyama Philip and Aaya Junu, who were present inside Saif's residence during the attack, participated in identifying the accused.

Mumbai Police conducted an identification parade for Shariful Islam Shehzad, the accused in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, at Arthur Road Jail on Wednesday, officials said. According to officials, Shehzad, who allegedly entered Saif's residence with the intent to commit theft, was identified by witnesses present during the incident. The police said they have strong evidence linking him to the crime, including CCTV footage and a positive facial recognition test.

Last month, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder, later identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad, who allegedly entered the actor's home to commit theft but ended up attacking Saif Ali Khan during a violent confrontation. Following the attack, Saif Ali Khan sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other parts of his body. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment.

The identification parade took place in the office of the Senior Jailer at Arthur Road Jail, in the presence of a Tehsildar and under court approval. Staff nurses Ariyama Philip and Aaya Junu, who were present inside Saif's residence during the attack, participated in identifying the accused.

On January 31, Mumbai Police conducted a facial recognition test on the accused, which was positive. The test confirmed that the person in the CCTV footage was indeed Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad. The police have said that they have plenty of evidence against the accused. They also confirmed that he entered India from Bangladesh and stayed in various locations in Kolkata before coming to Mumbai.

Last month, Additional Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya refuted rumours that the accused's fingerprints did not match. "Whenever an accusation is arrested, multiple pieces of evidence are collected against it. We have found much oral, physical, and technical evidence against the accused... We have caught the right person," he said.

According to police, the accused entered the actor's residence with intent to commit theft. A case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The police said that the accused was planning to flee to his native village in Bangladesh but was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. However, his advocate, Sandeep Shekhane, denied the police's claims and alleged that "no proper investigation" had been conducted.

"A police custody for 5 days has been granted. The court has asked the police to submit a report within 5 days. The police have no proof that he is a Bangladeshi. They said that he came here 6 months ago, it is a wrong statement. He has been living here for more than 7 years. His family is in Mumbai... This is a clear-cut violation of 43A. No proper investigation has been done," Shekhane told reporters.

Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after undergoing surgery on January 21. Upon returning to his Bandra residence, he briefly greeted the media.

(With ANI inputs)