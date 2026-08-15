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Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Court frames charges against accused Mohammad Shariful Islam

Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by the intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra on January 16 last year. After the attack, the 54-year-old actor underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital and was discharged after five days.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 10:14 AM IST

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Court frames charges against accused Mohammad Shariful Islam
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case
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A Mumbai court on Friday framed charges against a Bangladeshi national, held for stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence in January last year. Additional sessions judge G P Deshmukh framed charges against the accused Mohammad Shariful Islam (30) after he pleaded not guilty. He will now face trial under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for robbery accompanied by the use of a deadly weapon to cause grievous hurt, house trespass as well as relevant sections of Foreigners Act and Passport (Entry into India) Rules.

Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by the intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra on January 16 last year. After the attack, the 54-year-old actor underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital and was discharged after five days. Islam was arrested by the police two days after the alleged incident.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be seen next in the crime thriller Haiwaan, which also features Akshay Kumar and is helmed by Priyadarshan. Slated to release on September 11, the upcoming film marks Saif and Akshay's highly anticipated on-screen reunion after the 2008 action thriller Tashan. The duo first worked together in Yeh Dillagi in 1994 and subsequently appeared in films including Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Tu Chor Main Sipahi (1996), Keemat: They Are Back (1998), and Aarzoo (1999).

Haiwaan is the official remake of the Malayalam crime thriller Oppam, which was also helmed by Priyadarshan. The 2016 release starred Mohanlal as a visually impaired man with heightened senses of smell, hearing, and touch who is wrongfully framed for a murder. He must outsmart the police and track down the real serial killer (Samuthirakani) to protect an innocent girl. In the remake, Saif plays the blind man and Akshay plays the serial killer.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend

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