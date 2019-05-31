Saif Ali Khan sports an edgy look for his next

The Nawab of Pataudi’s new hairstyle is for his role in Jawaani Jaaneman

Just a few days ago, we told you how Saif Ali Khan is one heck of a stylish dresser. To add to that, we have always admired his uber cool hairstyles. In fact, we thought his latest high-temp fade hairdo had been inspired by his son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Turns out, it is his look for his upcoming film, Jawaani Jaaneman, which also marks Alaia F’s debut.

It’s been a while since we saw Saif sport this urban, suave look, especially since he had to grow his tresses for his other projects such as Sacred Games, Laal Kaptaan and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Director Nitin Kakkar tells us that they went through a number of references before finally zeroing in on this look.

“The crew cut is young, edgy and fun. Saif playsa middle-aged guy who, somewhere, refuses to grow up mentally and emotionally. So, the character too had to sport a cooler, younger appearance,” he told us, adding that while he won’t call him a Casanova, Saif plays quite the ladies’ man in this coming-of-age movie.