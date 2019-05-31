Saif Ali Khan sports an edgy look for his next

Headlines

This company sells 10 crore shares of Zomato for Rs 947 crore; check details

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Meet Khan Sir, popular online tutor, who claims over 7,000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan

India plans to host first edition of 'Global IndiaAI 2023 ' in October

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This company sells 10 crore shares of Zomato for Rs 947 crore; check details

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

Most ODI hundreds for Pakistan

7 Yoga asanas to reduce uric acid levels

Meet Gulshan Jha, the youngest Nepalese cricketer to play one day international

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Apple iPhone 15 Pro May Get Two New Colour Options, Gold And Purple Colours To Get Replaced

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan sports an edgy look for his next

The Nawab of Pataudi’s new hairstyle is for his role in Jawaani Jaaneman

article-main
Latest News

Deepali Singh

Updated: May 31, 2019, 06:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Just a few days ago, we told you how Saif Ali Khan is one heck of a stylish dresser. To add to that, we have always admired his uber cool hairstyles. In fact, we thought his latest high-temp fade hairdo had been inspired by his son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Turns out, it is his look for his upcoming film, Jawaani Jaaneman, which also marks Alaia F’s debut. 

It’s been a while since we saw Saif sport this urban, suave look, especially since he had to grow his tresses for his other projects such as Sacred Games, Laal Kaptaan and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. 

Director Nitin Kakkar tells us that they went through a number of references before finally zeroing in on this look. 

“The crew cut is young, edgy and fun. Saif playsa middle-aged guy who, somewhere, refuses to grow up mentally and emotionally. So, the character too had to sport a cooler, younger appearance,” he told us, adding that while he won’t call him a Casanova, Saif plays quite the ladies’ man in this coming-of-age movie.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet founder of Rs 422 crore revenue company who gets only Rs 15000 per month salary; know his net worth

This IFS officer becomes first woman to lead Indian mission in Pakistan

Kangana, Kareena, Shahid, other Bollywood stars congratulate Neeraj Chopra for his gold at World Athletics Championships

This Airline unveils 'adults-only' zone with enhanced features on flights; offerings include...

Oscar-winner lyricist Chandrabose is surprised with 'only a handful of people' congratulating him for National Award win

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE