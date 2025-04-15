Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta; Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins will start streaming on Netflix from April 25. The heist thriller is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal and produced by Siddharth Anand and his wife Mamta Anand under their banner Marflix.

The trailer of the upcoming heist thriller Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins was launched in Mumbai on Monday, April 14. The event was attended by the film's cast and crew including Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, Nikita Dutta, and Siddharth Anand among others. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal and produced by Siddharth Anand and his wife Mamta Anand under their banner Marflix, Jewel Thief is a direct-to-digital release and will premiere on the OTT platform Netflix on April 25.

In one of the videos from the trailer launch, Saif Ali Khan sat mistakenly on a fake diamond kept on his seat. The clip was shared by several paparazzi accounts on Instagram and went viral on social media. Sharing the video on his Instagram, celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani wrote, "Netflix heist? More like Saif’s style heist." The clip looked more like a promotional stunt.

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins features Saif Ali Khan Khan as a jewel thief Rehan Roy, hired by a powerful crime lord Rajan Aulakh to steal the world’s most elusive diamond – The African Red Sun. Kunal Kapoor plays the detective Vikram Patel, who wants to capture Rehan and Rajan and bring them to justice. Nikita Dutta plays a central character pivotal to this global heist.

Talking about the upcoming film, Saif said at the trailer launch, "In heist films, the lines between hero, anti-hero, and master mind often blur. What I like about the heist film is that a guy is technically wrong, he breaks the law, but he does it for a good reason, to help someone in his family; it’s an honorable kind of theft. So, it makes for an exciting character. He has got skills that are of the criminal type, and people enjoy watching people breaking the law in a movie like this; it gives them a chance to take on the system; that’s what heist films are about. It has got a tremendous strong anti-hero antagonist in Jaideep, so it was a lovely part for me."

READ | Madhur Bhandarkar reveals Mahesh Bhatt abused him after Chandni Bar released: 'You’re a mad, foolish guy, your film is...'