Saif Ali Khan sets 'father goals' by spending quality time with Taimur in Maldives

Saif Ali Khan- Taimur

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the perfect embodiment of cool parents. While wife Kareena was away with their younger son, Jeh for the shoot of her next film in London, Saif took off with their elder son, Taimur to celebrate the holidays in the Maldives.

In recent images that surfaced on the internet, Saif and Taimur were seen enjoying a pizza-making session and chilling on the patio in the picture-perfect Maldives! From snorkelling in clear waters to spending quality time amidst nature, reading, cycling and just enjoying each other's company, the endearing images are a reminder of the importance of striking that perfect work-life balance! In the post published by the fan account, the caption says, "Saifu and Tim in Maldives...Father and Son are Tooooo Sweet."

Here are the photos

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, on August 16, celebrated his birthday with his family. Inside photos of him celebrating his birthday with Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Saba Ali Khan are going viral on social media.

Saif Ali Khan’s birthday photos have been shared by his younger sister and Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan with the caption, “Happy birthday bhai (brother), who is not on Instagram,” with a wink emoji. In one of the photos, Kunal, Soha and Ibrahim can be seen singing for the birthday boy. Fans also wished the actor, one of them wrote, “Happy birthday Saifu jaan my always favourite.”