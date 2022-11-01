Search icon
Saif Ali Khan sets 'father goals' by spending quality time with Taimur in Maldives

Saif Ali Khan is sending out high father goals as he is spending quality time with little Tim aka Taimur. Check out the adorable photos.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the perfect embodiment of cool parents. While wife Kareena was away with their younger son, Jeh for the shoot of her next film in London, Saif took off with their elder son, Taimur to celebrate the holidays in the Maldives.
 
In recent images that surfaced on the internet, Saif and Taimur were seen enjoying a pizza-making session and chilling on the patio in the picture-perfect Maldives! From snorkelling in clear waters to spending quality time amidst nature, reading, cycling and just enjoying each other's company, the endearing images are a reminder of the importance of striking that perfect work-life balance! In the post published by the fan account, the caption says, "Saifu and Tim in Maldives...Father and Son are Tooooo Sweet." 
 
Here are the photos
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan Fan (@thebegumkareenakapoorkhan)

 
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, on August 16, celebrated his birthday with his family. Inside photos of him celebrating his birthday with Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Saba Ali Khan are going viral on social media.
 
 
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday photos have been shared by his younger sister and Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan with the caption, “Happy birthday bhai (brother), who is not on Instagram,” with a wink emoji. In one of the photos, Kunal, Soha and Ibrahim can be seen singing for the birthday boy. Fans also wished the actor, one of them wrote, “Happy birthday Saifu jaan my always favourite.”
 
On the work front, Saif was last seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha. Khan will next be seen with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh starrer Adipurush. The Om Raut directorial was slated to release on January 11, 2023. However, there are rumours that the film will get pushed ahead for a few months. 
