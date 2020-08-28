Saif Ali Khan says Taimur Ali Khan never enjoyed being photographed; here's why

Saif Ali Khan recently appeared on Neha Dhupia's podcast and opened up about how media attention on his and Kareen Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan has been crazy since childhood.

Saif told Neha, "Ya, I think he’s realised that there will be cameras in certain places. He has never enjoyed being photographed particularly, even by us at home. But he understands, I mean, he smiles and waves and he likes camera flashes but it’s just something he’s always seen so he doesn’t think about it."

"I mean, it makes me a little tense, he gets that vibe and then when they would chase him to school, you worry, I mean, there’s too much attention sometimes. It’s sad, you know, people don’t let you be like a normal kid in Bombay. This star kid is a tag that just falls on you, whether you like it or not, and in fact, the answer is you don’t want it but what can you do. So, they are serving a purpose, someone says don’t stop them, they’re doing their job, they are also getting paid, you know it’s a lockdown situation so in India, there’s that complicated thing and an American would be like – hey, can you please not stalk my house. But here I’m like I understand you’re getting paid and I don’t want to stop you getting rozi-roti. So, it’s like that, you don’t know how to react. I think when you resist it, it becomes a situation, when you hide from them, or run around with your hat pulled low, but if you just give them that picture, just give a smile and just move on. So, the important thing is to tell Taimur – you must be polite and it’s no big deal and I think he’s learned that" Saif added.

Talking further about moving into a bigger house, Saif said, "It’s funny, like this house that we live in, is really cluttered. It has things lying around, paintings and books and things and a lot of people said you’ll have to clear this up, you know, lots of glasses on a low shelf. My mother and a few other people said, it’s all gotta move when the kid’s running around. And we didn’t get around to moving it ever and he’s just made his way around it, he’s never broken a thing. I’m just saying what you grow up with you just become used to."