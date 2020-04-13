Saif Ali Khan says he has cute video of Taimur cleaning doorknobs which Kareena Kapoor Khan won't let him publish

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was yet again interrupted by his littlest son, Taimur Ali Khan, a few minutes after he discussed a similar incident that happened in another interview last month. In a recent interview, Saif said that Kareena Kapoor Khan often 'pinches' videos of their son Taimur from him, to put on social media.

Asked if they discuss before publishing Taimur's pictures, Saif said, "We don’t really talk about it. It’s mostly me yelling, ‘don’t post that picture of Taimur!’. She’s pinching all my pictures. I think I should be on social media." Saif later went on to describe a video of Taimur that he has, which Kareena has refused to put out. "I have this amazing video of Taimur cleaning doorknobs. But she won’t let me publish it. She says she might, at some point. He’s cleaning the windows, and I say ‘what’re you doing?’ he says ‘cleaning!’. It’s very sweet," Saif said.

However, Saif added, "I think she’s very conscious not to manipulate his stardom to suit her own enterprise. She’s very instinctively never done that, and won’t let me do it." In addition to this, Saif also opened up about how the tiny tot is a great source of joy at a time like this, "He’s a source of joy for us, for sure, because he’s at that perfect age, he’s just happy that we’re both around. And we find ways to entertain him. He’s a massive source of joy during this time," he said.