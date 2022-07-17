Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim and Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa party in London, photos go viral

File Photo

Mahikaa Rampal, the daughter of Arjun Rampal, partied with Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. The two famous youngsters can be seen having fun with their friends in photos from the party that have gone viral online.

They could all be seen dancing in a club in videos from the party that their pal Orhan Awatramani shared. He posed for a picture with Mahikaa and Ibrahim Ali Khan on either side of him. Mahikaa and Ibrahim were both dressed in all black. Mahikaa could be seen posing with her buddies in one of the group pictures from the outing.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were the first guests on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7 as it returned after three years. With the two superstars gracing the couch, it was an amazing episode with the Gully Boy actors talking about their relationship with their spouses - Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

In the rapid-fire round, when the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker asked Alia about the best compliment she has received from the industry for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actress read out the lengthy message from her phone sent by Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, which turned out to be a hysterical one.

Ibrahim's message to Alia read, "Had to remove the time to message you personally. I cannot believe this is the same lady, I learn from every time I am on set, you're just phenomenal. You're so so good as Gangu and seeing you as Rani and then watching this film, it's safe to say you mould yourself effortlessly, like water taking shape of its container. So so good! Best actress in this country."