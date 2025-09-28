Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba recalls father Tiger Pataudi’s unfortunate car accident: 'If this had not happened...'

Saba and Soha Ali Khan paid heartfelt tributes to their father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, on his death anniversary.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 07:20 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba recalls father Tiger Pataudi’s unfortunate car accident: 'If this had not happened...'
Image credit: Instagram
Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi recalled their dad Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's, unfortunate car accident in 1961, which left him with a severely injured right eye. Saba shared an IG Story about the unfortunate incident and wrote: "To think if this had not happened, what might have been..."

On July 1, 1961, after playing against Sussex at Hove, five members of the Oxford University team, including Tiger Pataudi, went out for some Chinese food. On their way back, their car met with an accident, leaving the cricketer in the hospital. According to the reports, a splinter had passed through the windscreen and entered his eye.

Even though he lost the use of one eye, it did not slow down his playing ability as he effectively adjusted to his new limitations. Creating new records, he even led the 'Men in Blue' as the captain of the Indian cricket team.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

On Monday, marking the death anniversary of her father, Saba's sister, actress Soha Ali Khan, fondly recalled the moment when Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi became India’s youngest Test captain. She also looked back on his remarkable legacy, recalling the pride he brought to their family and also the nation.

Soha took to her official Instagram handle and posted a couple of throwback photos of her dad, along with the caption, “Today and always My Abba.” Additionally, Soha also posted a heartfelt note honoring the loving presence of her dad and his impact on her life.

Soha dropped a handwritten note that read, “To Mr Tiger Happy Barsie! I love you..You are very funny, joyful, cool, and you have a big heart."

Soha further posted a throwback clip of one of her father’s interviews after he was appointed as the captain of the Indian cricket team. The text on the video read, “Eve of 1974-75 WI series.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

