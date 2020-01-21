Saif Ali Khan's 'no concept of India before British' remark makes Twitter furious, Taimur controversy springs up again

In a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan stated "I don't think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one" which has even sprung up Taimur controversy again

One of the leading actors of the recently released hit movie 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', Saif Ali Khan has been celebrating its success with interviews. In one such interview, the actor was asked if it bothers him that the politics in 'Tanhaji' is questionable.

Replying to the same in an interview with Film Companion, Saif said, "I don't think this is history. I don't think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one." This statement has not gone down too well with the Twitterati, who asked the actor to read history before talking about it.

#saifalikhan should look this images long back before freedom(republish 1987) this map was exist so read history before quoting it mr. Saif see the places and their names. We have map which were 1000's of year back but this is enough for u right now pic.twitter.com/HBCTPVk2rm — Rahul kumar verma (@Rahul_rkverma) January 19, 2020

Many Twitterati even brought up the controversy related to naming his son Taimur in the middle of all reactions to his latest statement. "Last time he invoked ‘history’ he named his son ‘Timur’," read one tweet, while actress Payal Rohatgi also pointed out that his son is named after 'Hindu killer.'

Bollywood ‘history buff’ #SaifAliKhan claims “there was no concept of ‘India’ until the British came.”



Yeah right. French East India Company was about China & Vasco D’Gama went to Fiji.



Last time he invoked he invoked ‘history’ he named his son ‘Timur’

pic.twitter.com/pyZXERUQy0 — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) January 19, 2020

Unlike Dumbo Deepika, #SaifAliKhan waited for #Tanhaji to become a hit before revealing his ugly face



Another radical izlamist exposes his bigotry

Taimur Ali Khan ke abba se yehi umeed thi pic.twitter.com/eweImKene1 — Archie (@archu243) January 19, 2020

Ram Ram ji #SaifAliKhan is as foolish as his wife. Yes there was NO concept of India as Britishers made #MapofHindusthan Not #MapofIndia first but later made #EastIndiaCompany History buff’s son is named after Hindu killer #TaimurAliKhan NOW pic.twitter.com/1am97uz6DM — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) January 20, 2020

Since #SaifAliKhan is a History Buff, it is clear that he knowingly and willingly named his son #Taimur

Now that he has proclaimed himself a "history buff", his act of naming his son after Timur, seems like a deliberate attempt to glorify the butcher.https://t.co/8leBL3b0OR — tfipost.com (@tfipost) January 21, 2020

No,there is no idea of India before British. Learn from papa of taimur khan#SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/meMM9Zx313 — karthik kanumuri (@KrishnaMetArjun) January 19, 2020

Directed by Om Raut., Tanhaji also stars Ajay Devgn as Tanaji Malusure and Kajol as his on-screen wife Savitri Malusure. Saif will next be seen in Jawaani Jaaneman. He also has Hunter and Bhoot Police in his kitty.