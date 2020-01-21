Headlines

Saif Ali Khan's 'no concept of India before British' remark makes Twitter furious, Taimur controversy springs up again

In a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan stated "I don't think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one" which has even sprung up Taimur controversy again

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 21, 2020, 09:17 PM IST

One of the leading actors of the recently released hit movie 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', Saif Ali Khan has been celebrating its success with interviews. In one such interview, the actor was asked if it bothers him that the politics in 'Tanhaji' is questionable.

Replying to the same in an interview with Film Companion, Saif said, "I don't think this is history. I don't think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one." This statement has not gone down too well with the Twitterati, who asked the actor to read history before talking about it.

Many Twitterati even brought up the controversy related to naming his son Taimur in the middle of all reactions to his latest statement. "Last time he invoked ‘history’ he named his son ‘Timur’," read one tweet, while actress Payal Rohatgi also pointed out that his son is named after 'Hindu killer.'

See their tweets here:

Directed by Om Raut., Tanhaji also stars Ajay Devgn as Tanaji Malusure and Kajol as his on-screen wife Savitri Malusure. Saif will next be seen in Jawaani Jaaneman. He also has Hunter and Bhoot Police in his kitty.

