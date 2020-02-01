Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' LEAKED in HD, hours after theatrical release

Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' released in theatres on Friday. The movie's debutante actress Alaya F received a lot of praise, thus raising hopes that the movie might earn well at the Box Office. However, the movie has now been leaked, which might affect the Box Office collections of Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F and Tabu's 'Jawaani Jaaneman'.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' is the story of a daughter, played by Alaya F, whose search for a father ends with Saif Ali Khan. She introduces Tabu as his wife and her mother. The movie was leaked within hours of its release, more so the leak was in HD for both downloading and viewing purposes.

The Box Office of 'Jawaani Jaaneman' has been decent despite good reviews for the movie so far. Many filmmakers have lodged a complaint about various leaks but The IndianExpress reported that one website keeps switching its domain extension to avoid being caught, and can only be accessed through a proxy server, which makes it difficult to stop the admin of the website.

Apart from 'Jawaani Jaaneman', even Will Smith's 'Bad Boys For Life' and Naga Shaurya's 'Aswathama' were leaked within hours of release. 'Chhapaak', 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', 'Jai Mummy Di', 'Dabangg 3', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' and other movies too were a target of piracy recently.