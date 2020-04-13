Saif Ali Khan's interview interrupted by Taimur yet again, says 'people seem to be happy when they see him'

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was yet again interrupted by his littlest son, Taimur Ali Khan, a few minutes after he discussed a similar incident that happened in another interview last month. Saif was speaking to journalist Anupama Chopra when Taimur appeared to have entered his room.

"Can you please shut this door?" Saif said to someone off-camera and later said that it was indeed Taimur who’d come knocking. Talking about the earlier interview, when Saif was asked if he could bring Taimur on camera for a brief moment, the actor said, "I genuinely did go looking for him. Normally I wouldn’t involve him in an interview of mine. I just thought given the circumstances, people could do with a bit of cheering up. People seem to be happy when they see him. I did go looking for him, but he genuinely was in the loo."

He further added, "I would’ve brought him on just to give a kiss to the audience, something that we wouldn’t normally do. If she did that normally, which she probably wouldn’t, I’d probably say ‘let’s just keep this between you and me’, but given the circumstances, I think it was fine."

Saif also stated how Taimur is a great source of joy at a time like this, "He’s a source of joy for us, for sure, because he’s at that perfect age, he’s just happy that we’re both around. And we find ways to entertain him. He’s a massive source of joy during this time," he said.